Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Hits New 12-Month High at $111.54

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $111.54 and last traded at $110.90, with a volume of 66312 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.97.
A number of analysts have commented on ENPH shares. TheStreet downgraded Enphase Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Johnson Rice raised Enphase Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.88.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $454,458.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,606 shares of company stock worth $1,692,784. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,670,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730,873 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 15.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,177,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,245 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 498.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,284,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,537 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,348,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,818,000 after purchasing an additional 799,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,946,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,837,000 after buying an additional 68,952 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)
Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.
See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.