Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Hits New 12-Month High at $111.54

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $111.54 and last traded at $110.90, with a volume of 66312 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.97.

A number of analysts have commented on ENPH shares. TheStreet downgraded Enphase Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Johnson Rice raised Enphase Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $125.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $454,458.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,606 shares of company stock worth $1,692,784. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,670,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730,873 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 15.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,177,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,245 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 498.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,284,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,537 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,348,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,818,000 after purchasing an additional 799,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,946,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,837,000 after buying an additional 68,952 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.