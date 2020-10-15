Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.52

Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.52 and last traded at $43.46, with a volume of 2899 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.59.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EVA shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Enviva Partners from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Enviva Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 302.36 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $167.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.50 million. Analysts forecast that Enviva Partners LP will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVA. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Enviva Partners during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Enviva Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enviva Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Enviva Partners during the second quarter worth about $245,000.

About Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA)

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

