Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $77.54

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.54 and traded as high as $78.95. Equitable Group shares last traded at $78.01, with a volume of 14,456 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Equitable Group from C$80.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Equitable Group from C$83.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Equitable Group from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upgraded Equitable Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$75.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Equitable Group from C$80.00 to C$89.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$77.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$70.34.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.82 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$131.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$130.02 million. Equities analysts forecast that Equitable Group Inc. will post 13.194869 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.58%.

In related news, Senior Officer Timothy James Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.00, for a total value of C$202,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,252,989. Also, Director Daniel Lee Dickinson sold 7,032 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.25, for a total transaction of C$550,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 780 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$61,035. Insiders sold a total of 13,518 shares of company stock worth $1,088,538 in the last 90 days.

Equitable Group Company Profile (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes.

