Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) Receives C$21.03 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$21.15.

ERO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James set a C$21.00 price target on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$16.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC cut Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

ERO traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$19.07. 132,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,731. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.35. Ero Copper Corp. has a 1-year low of C$8.40 and a 1-year high of C$23.93.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$92.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

