eServGlobal (LON:ESG) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

eServGlobal Limited (LON:ESG) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.50. eServGlobal shares last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 2,782,538 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $66.60 million and a PE ratio of -1.24.

eServGlobal Company Profile (LON:ESG)

eServGlobal Limited provides telecommunications software solutions to mobile and financial service providers in the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, and Central and South America. It provides various transaction services, including digital wallets, commerce, remittance, recharge, rapid service connection, and business analytics.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for eServGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eServGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.