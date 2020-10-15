Espers (ESP) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Espers has a total market cap of $935,757.61 and $534.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Espers coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Livecoin and CoinExchange. In the last week, Espers has traded up 10.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11,526.13 or 1.00066545 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00050369 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.53 or 0.00603666 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005097 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.35 or 0.00931953 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00099245 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004561 BTC.

Espers Coin Profile

Espers (ESP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Espers’ official website is espers.io

Espers Coin Trading

Espers can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Espers should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Espers using one of the exchanges listed above.

