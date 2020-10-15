Espey Manufacturing & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.16. Espey Manufacturing & Electronics shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 896 shares trading hands.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Espey Manufacturing & Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Espey Manufacturing & Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Espey Manufacturing & Electronics by 229.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

