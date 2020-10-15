Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Short Interest Up 153.5% in September

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 419,600 shares, a growth of 153.5% from the September 15th total of 165,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,398.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ETTYF remained flat at $$32.90 during trading on Thursday. 3 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,806. Essity AB has a 52 week low of $26.95 and a 52 week high of $35.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.04.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Essity AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products include incontinence products, including skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, and intimate wipes; and wound care, vascular, and orthopedics products and services.

