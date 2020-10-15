Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Increased to $240.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $233.00 to $240.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EL. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $221.43.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $222.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.44. Estee Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $228.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.60%.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total value of $824,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $9,286,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,773,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 372,567 shares of company stock valued at $81,248,019 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 394.3% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

