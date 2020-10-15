Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.34-0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.03). The company issued revenue guidance of 151 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $137.52 million.Ethan Allen Interiors also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.34-0.36 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ethan Allen Interiors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of ETH opened at $17.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.30. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $20.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.15 million, a PE ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.38 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.54%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

