Ethereum Classic (ETC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $619.84 Million

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $619.84 million and approximately $500.03 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $5.33 or 0.00046262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone, Kraken, CPDAX and Coinut. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $378.53 or 0.03286076 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 45.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000041 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be traded on multiple cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

