EtherSportz Price Hits $0.0380 on Top Exchanges (ESZ)

EtherSportz (CURRENCY:ESZ) traded up 101.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One EtherSportz token can now be purchased for about $0.0380 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network and IDEX. EtherSportz has a total market capitalization of $97,727.95 and $435.00 worth of EtherSportz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EtherSportz has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EtherSportz Profile

EtherSportz (CRYPTO:ESZ) is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. EtherSportz’s total supply is 2,569,863 tokens. The official website for EtherSportz is ethersportz.com . The Reddit community for EtherSportz is /r/EtherSportz and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherSportz’s official Twitter account is @EtherSportz and its Facebook page is accessible here

EtherSportz Token Trading

EtherSportz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherSportz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherSportz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EtherSportz using one of the exchanges listed above.

