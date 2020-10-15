Ethos Market Capitalization Achieves $2.65 Million (ETHOS)

Ethos (CURRENCY:ETHOS) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 15th. One Ethos token can currently be bought for $0.0272 or 0.00000361 BTC on major exchanges. Ethos has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $482,296.00 worth of Ethos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethos has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00040418 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008712 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006436 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006044 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $556.84 or 0.04850919 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00050852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00031805 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Ethos

Ethos (CRYPTO:ETHOS) is a token. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Ethos’ total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. Ethos’ official website is www.ethos.io . Ethos’ official Twitter account is @Ethos_io

Ethos Token Trading

Ethos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethos using one of the exchanges listed above.

