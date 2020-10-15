Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Receives $11.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 440.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,837,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,684 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 481.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,360 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 5,718,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,187 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,336,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in Eventbrite in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,585,000. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EB traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,504. Eventbrite has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $22.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.38. The company has a market cap of $936.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 61.89% and a negative net margin of 103.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Eventbrite will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.