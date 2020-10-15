Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) Receives €25.61 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €25.61 ($30.13).

Several analysts have issued reports on EVK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Evonik Industries stock traded up €0.08 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €23.55 ($27.71). 798,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €23.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is €22.86. Evonik Industries has a one year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a one year high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.