Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €27.60 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) received a €27.60 ($32.47) target price from stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EVK. Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Baader Bank set a €26.50 ($31.18) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €25.61 ($30.13).

Shares of FRA EVK traded up €0.08 ($0.09) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €23.55 ($27.71). 798,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($38.79). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €23.27 and a 200 day moving average of €22.86.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

