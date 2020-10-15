Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) announced its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Exfo had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%.

EXFO opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $165.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.80 and a beta of 1.30. Exfo has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $4.95.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXFO shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Exfo from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Exfo from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Exfo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Exfo in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.71.

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

