FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Short Interest Down 93.7% in September

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decrease of 93.7% from the September 15th total of 334,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 314,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FANUY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

OTCMKTS FANUY traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $19.55. The stock had a trading volume of 142,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,407. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.39.

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 5.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Minamitsuru, Japan.

