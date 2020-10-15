FedoraCoin (TIPS) Hits Market Cap of $242,171.36

FedoraCoin (CURRENCY:TIPS) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 15th. In the last seven days, FedoraCoin has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. One FedoraCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FedoraCoin has a total market cap of $242,171.36 and approximately $140.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FedoraCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.73 or 0.00430355 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00010242 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000038 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003498 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002637 BTC.

FedoraCoin Profile

FedoraCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FedoraCoin is www.tipsco.in . The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling FedoraCoin

FedoraCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FedoraCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FedoraCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FedoraCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FedoraCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FedoraCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.