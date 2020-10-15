Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Short Interest Up 1,150.0% in September

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 1,150.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FRRVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ferrovial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ferrovial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:FRRVY traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.56. 9,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,155. Ferrovial has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $32.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day moving average of $25.90.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator worldwide. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private work projects; and development, finance, and operation of toll road concessions. Its construction activities include highways, tunnels, railways, bridges and viaducts, airports, intelligent toll systems, energy restoration, aqueducts, water treatment plants, port infrastructures, desalination plants, digesters, thermal drying plants, chimneys and silos, and other construction, as well as operation and maintenance services of urban and industrial waste water treatment plants, and water treatment and desalination plants.

