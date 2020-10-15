Fire Lotto Price Tops $0.0044 on Major Exchanges (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 15th. One Fire Lotto token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, TOPBTC and Crex24. Over the last week, Fire Lotto has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. Fire Lotto has a total market capitalization of $120,134.07 and $317,250.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fire Lotto Token Profile

Fire Lotto is a token. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit, TOPBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

