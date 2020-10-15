First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.68

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.68 and traded as high as $7.21. First Bank shares last traded at $6.99, with a volume of 4,432 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FRBA shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.87. The stock has a market cap of $128.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. First Bank had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $18.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 million. On average, analysts anticipate that First Bank will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP lifted its position in shares of First Bank by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 1,594,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,396,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Bank by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Bank by 11.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 21,774 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in First Bank by 7.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 13,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Bank by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. 44.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

