First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the bank’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FRC. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.18.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of FRC opened at $121.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $70.06 and a 52-week high of $128.79.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 22.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 53.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,020,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,879 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,886,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,207,000 after purchasing an additional 825,826 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,486,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,158,000 after purchasing an additional 593,575 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,641,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,848,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,020,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,496,000 after buying an additional 496,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.