First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a positive change from First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

NASDAQ MCEF opened at $19.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.62. First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a twelve month low of $14.18 and a twelve month high of $20.37.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.