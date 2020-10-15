First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a positive change from First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

NASDAQ MCEF opened at $19.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.62. First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a twelve month low of $14.18 and a twelve month high of $20.37.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Dividend History for First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit