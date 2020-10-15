FLIP Price Up 38.7% This Week (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. FLIP has a total market cap of $352,992.90 and $313.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLIP token can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid, HitBTC and BitForex. During the last seven days, FLIP has traded 38.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008689 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00271925 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00093550 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00035968 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.84 or 0.01465755 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00149547 BTC.

About FLIP

FLIP was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken

FLIP Token Trading

FLIP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Liquid and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

