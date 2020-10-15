Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.26. Flowers Foods reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 276,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 288,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 66,910 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,350,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,238,000 after acquiring an additional 62,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 396,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 23,989 shares in the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLO stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $24.96. 6,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,025. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.58. Flowers Foods has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $25.18.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

