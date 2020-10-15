Flux Power (OTCMKTS:FLUX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Flux Power (OTCMKTS:FLUX) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Flux Power stock opened at $12.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.42. Flux Power has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The company has a market capitalization of $138.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.78.

In other Flux Power news, Director Michael Johnson bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $600,000.00. Also, CEO Ronald F. Dutt bought 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. In the last three months, insiders purchased 228,125 shares of company stock valued at $912,500. 71.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications in the United States. Its products include battery cell management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems; and energy storage modules for industrial equipment, electrical vehicles, and governmental applications.

