FNCB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNCB) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.89

Shares of FNCB Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:FNCB) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.89 and traded as high as $5.93. FNCB Bancorp shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 2,228 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.96.

FNCB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNCB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.08 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FNCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About FNCB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNCB)

FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. It offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposit products; and debit cards. The company also provides 1-4 family residential loans; construction, land acquisition, and development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, lines of credit, overdraft protection loans, auto loans, home equity loans and lines of credit; and state and political subdivision loans.

