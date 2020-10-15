Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Morgan Stanley

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Argus raised Foot Locker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Barclays raised Foot Locker from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America raised Foot Locker from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BofA Securities raised Foot Locker from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.21.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.33. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $47.86.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Foot Locker by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 77,317 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Foot Locker by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,255 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its position in Foot Locker by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Foot Locker by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Foot Locker by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,272 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

