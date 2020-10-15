Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Raised to “Buy” at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Benchmark currently has $10.00 target price on the auto manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $7.25.

F has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ford Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.11.

F opened at $7.57 on Monday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 9.9% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 88,744 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $119,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 153.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 458,345 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 277,595 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.3% in the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,530 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 197.7% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,043 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the period. 47.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

