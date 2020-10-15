Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Down to $90.00

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $90.00, but opened at $83.01. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $82.50, with a volume of 120 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FORTY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Formula Systems (1985) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Formula Systems (1985) from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th.

The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $437.06 million during the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 2.33%.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FORTY. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Formula Systems (1985) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORTY)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides software, proprietary and non-proprietary software, and software product marketing and support services. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; database and big data services; customer relations management, computer systems management infrastructures, Web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies.

