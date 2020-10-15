Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) PT Lowered to $10.00 at HC Wainwright

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FBIO. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Fortress Biotech from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Fortress Biotech from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.04.

Shares of Fortress Biotech stock opened at $2.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.22. Fortress Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $4.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.98.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 124.63% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortress Biotech will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortress Biotech news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 52,500 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,665,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robyn Hunter sold 28,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $124,611.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 165.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 17,146 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 120.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the first quarter worth $31,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the first quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 25.76% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ala-Scalp and Triderm, which are used for the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; and Ala-Quin, an antibacterial and antifungal cream.

