Fortuna Hits One Day Volume of $1.03 Million (FOTA)

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Over the last seven days, Fortuna has traded 50.3% higher against the US dollar. Fortuna has a total market cap of $309,925.65 and approximately $1.03 million worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fortuna token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, IDAX, Kucoin and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fortuna alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00271647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00093903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00036019 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.04 or 0.01469660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000231 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00149565 BTC.

Fortuna Profile

Fortuna was first traded on January 27th, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fortuna is medium.com/@Fota . Fortuna’s official website is www.fota.io

Fortuna Token Trading

Fortuna can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Kucoin, FCoin, HitBTC, TOPBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortuna should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fortuna using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fortuna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fortuna and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.