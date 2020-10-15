Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $36.00

Shares of Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.00 and traded as high as $36.10. Frederick County Bancorp (MD) shares last traded at $36.00, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.00. The company has a market cap of $57.96 million, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.34.

About Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI)

Frederick County Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Frederick County Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and commercial enterprises in the Frederick County, Maryland. It offers deposit products, including personal checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts; and business checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposits.

