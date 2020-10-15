Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FRPT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $101.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Freshpet from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.62.

Get Freshpet alerts:

FRPT opened at $123.39 on Monday. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $40.79 and a fifty-two week high of $125.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 1,234.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.09 and its 200 day moving average is $89.40.

In other news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 6,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $610,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,228. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 20,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $2,115,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,815,746.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,738 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,510 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Freshpet in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Freshpet by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Freshpet in the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Freshpet in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.