Gaming Realms plc (GMR.L) (LON:GMR) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.46

Gaming Realms plc (GMR.L) (LON:GMR) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.46 and traded as high as $23.70. Gaming Realms plc (GMR.L) shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 539,777 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 22.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 14.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.92.

Gaming Realms plc (GMR.L) (LON:GMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported GBX (0.22) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming Realms plc will post 200 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jim Ryan sold 343,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29), for a total value of £75,663.72 ($98,855.13).

Gaming Realms plc (GMR.L) Company Profile (LON:GMR)

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Sweden, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

