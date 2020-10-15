GCN Coin (GCN) Price Tops $0.0000

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. During the last week, GCN Coin has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. GCN Coin has a total market cap of $35,762.61 and approximately $2.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GCN Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including $50.98, $24.43, $18.94 and $7.50.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.66 or 0.00435983 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00010393 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000039 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003519 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002473 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

GCN Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $13.77, $50.98, $33.94, $24.43, $24.68, $51.55, $32.15, $7.50, $10.39, $5.60 and $18.94. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

