Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on GEL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Genesis Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays raised Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Genesis Energy in a report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Genesis Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 111,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Genesis Energy by 413.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 57,152 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 105.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,619,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,468 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 36.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,219,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after acquiring an additional 324,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GEL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.69. 6,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,420. The stock has a market cap of $581.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.54. Genesis Energy has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $22.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average of $6.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported ($2.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($2.71). The business had revenue of $388.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.49 million. Genesis Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genesis Energy will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.79%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

