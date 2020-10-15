Giant (GIC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $6,393.00

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Giant coin can now be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges including $24.71, $18.98, $13.92 and $11.91. Giant has a market cap of $105,295.94 and $6,393.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Giant has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar.

Giant Profile

Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 8,490,526 coins. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin.

Buying and Selling Giant

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

