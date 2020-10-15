Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (OTCMKTS:WXXWY)

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of WuXi Biologics (Cayman) stock opened at $52.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.43 and a 200-day moving average of $38.70. WuXi Biologics has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $55.67.

