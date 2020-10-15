Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Posts Earnings Results

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of GS traded down $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $209.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,770,225. The company has a market capitalization of $72.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.06.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

