Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) to report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Goosehead Insurance posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $29.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 6.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.33.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock traded up $4.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,902. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $37.26 and a one year high of $115.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.84 and a beta of 0.96.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 32,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total transaction of $3,485,438.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 18,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $1,666,740.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,273,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,034,414.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 475,173 shares of company stock valued at $45,764,995 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 10,274 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,233,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 39.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 8,221 shares in the last quarter. 44.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

