Grainger plc (GRI.L) (LON:GRI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $287.10

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Grainger plc (GRI.L) (LON:GRI)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $287.10 and traded as high as $317.60. Grainger plc (GRI.L) shares last traded at $303.60, with a volume of 576,921 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of Grainger plc (GRI.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of Grainger plc (GRI.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Grainger plc (GRI.L) from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grainger plc (GRI.L) in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grainger plc (GRI.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 310.83 ($4.06).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 306.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 287.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98.

In other Grainger plc (GRI.L) news, insider Vanessa Simms purchased 102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 294 ($3.84) per share, for a total transaction of £299.88 ($391.80). Also, insider Helen Gordon purchased 104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.78) per share, for a total transaction of £300.56 ($392.68).

About Grainger plc (GRI.L) (LON:GRI)

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

