Grassi Investment Management Acquires 100 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Grassi Investment Management increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 795 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $79,769,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 115.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,164,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,126,000 after acquiring an additional 623,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,163,413,000 after acquiring an additional 445,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,599,000 after acquiring an additional 439,638 shares during the period. Finally, Softbank Group Corp bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $475,176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $8.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,554.53. 53,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,731. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,726.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,522.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,428.81. The firm has a market cap of $1,063.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 price objective (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 27th. 140166 upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,679.91.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

