Grassi Investment Management Buys 1,602 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Grassi Investment Management boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 78,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 88,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,100,000 after acquiring an additional 16,721 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 18,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $978,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 192,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,425,944.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $328,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,476.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $166.76. The stock had a trading volume of 21,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,776. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.87 and its 200 day moving average is $162.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.60 billion, a PE ratio of 92.43, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.29. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a twelve month low of $114.18 and a twelve month high of $180.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.30.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

