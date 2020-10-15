Grassi Investment Management Buys New Shares in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Grassi Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Solaredge Technologies by 610.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SEDG. Roth Capital increased their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. B.Riley Securit restated a “buy” rating on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $222.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.13.

NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $302.67. The stock had a trading volume of 27,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,173. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $67.02 and a 12 month high of $314.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 89.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.42.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.26. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Yoav Galin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total transaction of $2,324,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 160,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,996,353.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,851 shares of company stock valued at $22,727,271 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

