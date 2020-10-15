Grassi Investment Management Decreases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Grassi Investment Management lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 900 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 81.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Adobe by 256.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.15, for a total value of $6,248,279.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,449,914.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total value of $4,450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,870 shares of company stock valued at $33,989,752 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded down $10.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $495.74. 57,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,329,002. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $490.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $418.70. The firm has a market cap of $242.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BofA Securities upped their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Adobe from $426.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. DZ Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.63.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

