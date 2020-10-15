Grassi Investment Management Decreases Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Grassi Investment Management lowered its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in Altria Group by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 56,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 77,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 13,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.29. The company had a trading volume of 98,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,941,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $73.50 billion, a PE ratio of -75.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.22 and a 200 day moving average of $40.24. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $51.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.