Grassi Investment Management Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Grassi Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.7% of Grassi Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,249,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,677 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $474,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.6% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 120,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,893,000 after purchasing an additional 11,595 shares during the period. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the first quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,578,324. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.73. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $305.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Independent Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.51.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.