Grassi Investment Management Sells 700 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Grassi Investment Management trimmed its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 60.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 551.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 182.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 38.0% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

Shares of MS traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,163,684. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The stock has a market cap of $79.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,670,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $7,858,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,927,506.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,846 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,646. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

